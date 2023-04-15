Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter trolled for wearing lipstick; Actor reacts

Mahhi Vij is a popular name in the television industry. The Balika Vadhu actress who has featured in multiple television and reality shows over the years is happily married to TV heartthrob Jay Bhanushali. The couple often makes headlines for their romance that win the hearts of the netizens. They have a daughter Tara, but before welcoming her into their lives, Jay and Mahhi fostered two kids, Khushi and Rajveer. Recently, Mahhi faced criticism from online trolls for making her daughter Tara wear lipstick.

Jay Bhanushali shares his thoughts on trolls

Mahhi Vij recently attended Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh’s son Laksh’s first birthday with Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer. Tara looked adorable in a white tee shirt and denim joggers. She was also seen wearing lipstick which drew criticism from netizens. In an exclusive conversation with ETimes TV, Jay opened up about Mahhi Vij being subjected to trolling. Talking about this, he shared, “We all know how much girls love makeup and they idolize their mother. If a mother is applying lipstick, the daughter would want to do the same. While we try our best to not apply makeup on Tara, on weekends we bend the rules. But we strictly follow the school rules from Monday to Friday.”

On being asked about how he handles online trolling and negative comments, Jay replied, “We are open to suggestions because we understand they care about Tara. But if somebody gets mean, I also don’t stop. I reply to them equally meaner. I have done that before and I do not shy away from accepting it. Sometimes, my family asks me to let go, but I make sure to reply so that others learn from it.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jay Bhanushali made his return to television screens with Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

