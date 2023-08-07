Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's wedding had no guests due to THIS reason

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most popular couples on the small screen. They are often praised by the audiences for keeping it real in the otherwise deceptive entertainment industry. However, there is an interesting story behind the power couple’s marriage. In the recent episodes of India’s Best Dancer Season 3, Jay Bhanushali revealed how no one showed up at his wedding despite the invitation. Here’s the reason why.

Jay Bhanushali opens up on the reason behind no one attending his wedding

In one of the recent episodes of the dance, reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 3, the host and actor Jay Bhanushali revealed the reason behind no one attending his wedding with Mahhi Vij despite inviting everyone. The reason was the public perception of his image. The handsome hunk went on to reveal,”On 31st December I proposed to her and in the year 2011 we got married. I had inhibited everyone but one showed up as everyone thought that I am a Casanova.”

Take a look at his recent social media post

The Bigg season 15 contestant also went on to share his love story with the judges and audience as he said,”I had met Mahhi during clubbing and after three months I realised Mahhi was the girl I want to marry. She was my first girlfriend and I had this principle that whenever I get into a relationship, I should genuinely feel she is the girl I will marry and spend the rest of my life with. It was just three months that I decided to get into a relationship.”

The 38-year-old further added “You tend to keep everything aside when the right person is standing in front of you. Mahhi has changed my life and after Tara, she is the reason for me to live. We often see heroes in movies sacrificing their lives for their loved ones and this is how I felt when I saw my daughter Tara for the first time. I could give up my life for her and I never wanted to show this emotional side to my wife.” After hearing Jay’s heartwarming story, Judge Sonali Bendre went on to embrace him to cheer him up.

About Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot on 11 November 2011. In the year 2017, they adopted two kids Khushi and Rajveer. In 2019, they had their first biological child whom they named Tara.

