Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta shoot for last scene of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum; actor leaves message for producers

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum enjoys popularity among viewers because it’s not another cliche love story. Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta’s show kept the viewers hooked to the screen with fresh chemistry sincere April this year. Also, this is the first time the two actors collaborated together. However, it seems the show is on its way to wrapping up. Amidst speculations of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum going off the air, the lead actor shared a post yesterday sharing that they completed shooting for the last scene of the serial.

Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta wrap up shooting for the last scene

Yesterday, Jay Bhanushali uploaded a video on his social media account. The video shows on the sets and soon, his co-actors join him. He says, “Alright guys, shooting for the last scene of Hum Rahen Na Rahe Hum.” As his co-actors join him, he introduces them, Abhash, and Armaan, and tells them that he will miss them. He further adds, “Ye set bohot miss karenge (Will miss this set very much) This message is to our producer, Rahul and Siddharth Tiwari. Thank you so much for this opportunity and you guys are rocking. Love you and see you soon on the next project.” As one of his co-actors adds, “And we had a great time working on the show”, Jay says, “Absolutely.” Then he goes on to call Tina Datta and says that she is a little emotional as it is the last day. Jay shares how much he enjoyed shooting with Tina, who replies, “Same here, thank you!”

For the unversed, Tina Dutta gained popularity after essaying the character Ichha in the serial Uttaran. She was seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Her relationship with Shalin Bhanot made regular headlines during her stint. After coming out of the house, Hum Rahen Na Rahen Hum was his first show. At the same time, Jay Bhanushali also entered the fiction space after a long time. He was busy hosting popular reality shows. In the serial, Jjay and Tina are seen as Shivendra and Suurilii respectively.

