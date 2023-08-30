Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum to go off air? Here’s what we know

Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta’s show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum aired in April this year. The show brought Jay and Tina together for the first time on screen. They kept the viewers hooked to the screen with their sizzling chemistry. While this is Tina’s first show after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, it also marks Jay’s return to the fiction genre after a long hiatus. He kept himself busy with hosting TV shows and other projects.

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum to go off air?

Today, ETimes reported that the show, which was always meant to be a finite show might go off air soon. A source close to the makers informed them that the final date of air has not been finalized yet, but the decision was quite sudden. There has been no official comment or confirmation from any of the lead actors yet. Recently the show had a time change as Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 took up their previous slot. Earlier, when the news of the time change was mentioned, rumors started doing the rounds that the show would wrap up, but Tina Datta rubbished all rumors and shared that the show would bring in more interesting twists and plots. Soon after, Karanvir Bohra and Anita Hassanandani entered Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

Check out one of the recent promos of the show here.

Besides the fresh chemistry between Jay Bhanushali's Shivendra and Tina Datta's Surilii, viewers love how well their different communities and financial strata have been represented. It revolves around the love story between free-spirited Surulii who lives a modest life and Shivendra, who is brought up in the traditions of the Royal family, and how their world changes when they come together. Karanvir Sharma is seen essaying the role of Samar, a negative character.

For the unversed, Jjay Bhanushali is also a renowned host who has been seen hosting TV shows like Dance India Dance, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, among other shows. Hum Rahen Na Rahe Hum marks his return to the fiction genre after a long time. On the other hand, Tina Datta was last seen inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

