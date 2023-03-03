Jay Bhanushali begins shooting for India's Best Dancer 3; Sonali Bendre joins the judges panel; Report

India's Best Dancer was among the most popular dance reality shows on-screen that offered a platform to numerous aspiring dancers to showcase their talent. These contestants showcased their fiery moves on the stage of the show and received points from the judges for their performance. From Bollywood, contemporary, Hip-hop, lyrical, breaking to Indian classical performance every form of dance was seen on the show. It had two seasons and both seasons faired well on the TRP chart. Now the makers are all set to launch the third season of India's Best Dancer and the shoot for the same has already begun.

India's Best Dancer 3 judges and premiere date:

According to Telly Chakkar's report, India's Best Dancer 3 will see Geeta Kapur as the judge just like in previous seasons. Reportedly, this popular dance reality show will start airing on the screens on April 8. It is also reported that Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre will step in to judge India's Best Dancer 3 and join the judges' panel. Also, the previous seasons were hosted by Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Maniesh Paul. Now the third season will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

Today, Jay Bhanushali shared two pictures on his Instagram story and gave a glimpse of the first day of the shoot of India's Best Dancer 3.

About India's Best Dancer season 1:

India's Best Dancer season 1 aired from 29 February 2020 to 22 November 2020 on Sony TV. From 13 contestants, Tiger Pop and his choreographer Vartika Jha emerged as the winner of the show. This season was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur and hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

About India's Best Dancer season 2:

India's Best Dancer season 1 aired from 16 October 2021 to 9 January 2022 on Sony TV. From 12 contestants, Saumya Kamble and her choreographer Vartika Jha emerged as the winner of the show. This season was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur and hosted by Maniesh Paul.

