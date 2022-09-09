Jay Bhanushali drops an adorable family PIC and wishes wife Mahhi Vij on their 12th wedding anniversary

Today, Jay and Mahhi completed 12 years of togetherness, and on this occasion, Jay took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable family picture with Mahhi and their daughter Tara . Sharing this photo, Jay wrote, "Happy Anniversary @mahhivij 12 years of togetherness Pata hi nahi chala." Gurmeet Choudhary, Arti Singh and others wished the couple in the comment section of this post.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are prominent names in the entertainment industry and are one of the most cherished couples in the Television sector. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to an adorable daughter Tara. Mahhi and Jay have an active presence on social media, and their Instagram accounts are flooded with their adorable moments with their daughter Tara. Both often express their

Speaking about Jay and Mahhi, their love story is a very unique one because when they first met, they did not even talk to each other. The duo then met again after a year and this time they instantly clicked off and became friends. While Jay was completely in love with her, she did not feel the same. Hence, after going after her for a long, he just gave up. But that’s when fate took over, and they both came together and fell in love.They dated for some time and finally got married secretly in 2011.

On the professional front, Mahhi became a household name after her stint in daily soaps such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Laal Ishq, Shubh Kadam, etc. On the other hand, Jay is busy hosting India's popular dance reality show 'DID Super Moms'. Prior to this, he was seen hosting 'DID Lil Masters season 5'.

