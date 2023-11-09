Jay Bhanushali drops hilarious video as he tricks his kids with a tongue twister; Watch

Jay Bhanushali who often shares funny videos with his co-stars, wife and kids on his social media handle recently dropped a hilarious video. In the clip, the actor is seen having fun with his children- Rajveer, Khushi and Tara. While the kids are struggling to say a tongue twister, Jay is enjoying the moment with a loud laugh.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Jay Bhanushali shared a video starring his kids- Rajveer, Khushi and Tara. It begins with the actor asking his children to say a tongue twister ‘Shruti ni putri Kruti.’ The babies come up with their own hilarious versions of the twister as they struggle to utter the confusing words in one go. Jay takes pleasure while watching them and bursts out in laughter each time the children try to say the tongue twister.

In the caption area, the Hate Story 2 actor wrote, “New tongue twister challenge.. say it 5 times in your story and tag me Shruti ni putri Kruti( Shruti’s daughter Kruti in English).”

As soon as Jay Bhanushali dropped the snippet, his comments section was filled with laughing emojis. A user took to the comments section and said, “Good one. I will try with my kids today.” Another stated, “So tough sir mein bhi nhi bol paayi.”

About Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali made his acting debut in 2005 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He then appeared in teen show Dhoom Machao Dhoom before getting a big break in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kayamath. The actor played the protagonist in the show opposite Panchi Bora.

Post winning accolades for his portrayal of Neev Shergill in Kayamath, Jay participated in a few reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 among others. He has been the winner of Nach Baliye 5 where he took part with his wife Mahhi Vij. Jay also appeared in 15th season of the controversial show Bigg Boss.

Apart from acting Jay Bhanushali has also tried his hands at hosting. He has anchored shows such as Dance India Dance, The Voice India, Super Dancer, Indian Idol 10, and Superstar Singer. The actor is currently hosting India’s Best Dancer Season 3.

On the personal front, Jay Bhanushali tied the knot with actress Mahhi Vij in 2011. The duo has been fostering their domestic help’s kids Rajveer and Khushi since 2017. Mahhi and Jay were blessed with their biological child Tara in 2019.

