Jay Bhanushali shares daughter Tara’s audition clip for commercial and it is too cute to miss; WATCH

Jay Bhanushali has been in the television and showbiz industry for a long time. The actor has been part of numerous television shows. Besides acting, he is a renowned host and has proven his talent by hosting and entertaining many reality shows. On the personal front, he is married to Mahhi Vij and the couple are parents to Tara, their 4-year-old. They are also foster parents to two kids, Rajveer and Khushi. Recently, Jay shared an adorable clip of his daughter, Tara that melted the hearts of the netizens.

Jay Bhanushali shares adorable clip of daughter Tara

Yesterday, Jay Bhanushali uploaded an adorable clip where his daughter, 4-year-old Tara is seen answering her daddy’s questions. It starts with Jay asking her, “What is your name?” She nods her head and replies, “Tara Bhanushali.” Then Jay continues asking, “What is your age?” She shows her fingers and says, “Four.” All throughout the video, the little one has the cutest smile on her face. The next question comes, “What is your height?” Tara makes a gesture with her hands, and scratches her forehead as she says, “I don’t know.” Then, Jay asks her to show her left profile, she jumps and turns, and then similarly, shows her right profile. At the end of the video, Jay asks her to look at the camera and smile. To this, she jumps and makes a goofy face at the camera, which makes Father Jay burst out into laughter.

Watch the video of Jay Bhanushali's daughter here:

The clip is uploaded with the caption, “Today @tarajaymahhi was offered to be a part of one leading soap brand..they wanted to test her and wanted her to give introduction of herself..have a look.”

Reaction of Mahhi Vij

Proud mommy Mahhi Vij wrote in the comment section, "My Tara", and dropped a red heart emoji. To this, Jay gave a funny reaction as he wrote, "@mahhivij woh baad mein decide karenge pehle request approve kar." This made the fans roll into laughter and they commented on how cute their banter was.

netizens also reacted to how adorable little Tara looked in the clip. One user wrote, "So sweet...our star baby...her name Tara is perfect for her." Another commented, "The way she said her name and then "I don't know" super cute."

Check out some of the comments here:

