Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara gets featured on New York Times Square Billboard; actor says he's jealous

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most popular couples of telly land. They are also known as one of the most real and adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media and like to keep their loyal fans updated with the happy and sad moments in their lives. Recently the power couple celebrated their daughter Tara’s fourth birthday and the latter got an opportunity to feature on the Times Square Billboard. Here's a closer look at it.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter features on the Times Square Billboard

Recently Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s lovely daughter Tara turned four. Her birthday ended up more grand and special. The little munchkin received the best gift from her fan when the esteemed Times Square Billboard in New York published her photo. The Bigg Boss season 15 fame actor took to his Twitter account to share the video with his fans and loved ones and also penned down an interesting note for his daughter Tara. He wrote,” I have always that at times I do feel jealous with the kind of love and attention she receives from her fans. Kismat lekar aayi hain ki itne pyar karne wale hain ki yeh gift mila use by her fan (She is fortunate enough to be loved and to be receiving such a gift from her loving fans).”

Take a look at the tweet here

The couple was pleasantly surprised to see their daughter’s picture on a Times Square Billboard. In the video, Jay and Mahhi’s lovely princess can be seen in a fun mood and she definitely has achieved a lot by courting recognition on such a huge platform.

Jay has jovially expressed jealousy for the massive popularity that his little daughter enjoys. The Hum Na Rahe Hum actor earlier told the media,” People love my daughter Tara and what else does a father want? At such a tender age she is getting so many blessings and love, however, I would not call them fans because she has not done anything much to have fans. It would not be anything better to be recognised by my daughter’s name. I cannot match her popularity.”

Jay Bhanushali had to skip his daughter’s birthday celebrations

Actor Jay Bhanushali had to skip his daughter’s 4th birthday owing to prior work commitments. The actor is shooting for his show Hum Na Rahe Hum in Raigarh. Although he could not spend time with his daughter, he sent all his love and blessings to her through social media.

