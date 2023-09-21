Jay Bhanushali's reaction to Rakhi Sawant’s clip of Adil Khan's friend supporting her will crack you up; WATCH

Jay Bhanushali needs no introduction. He is one of the most famous and reputed names in the showbiz and television industry. His talent as a host of reality shows and acting is no secret. The versatile actor and charismatic host recently shared a heartwarming video on social media that left fans in splits. In a world filled with stress and worries, Jay's reaction to a clip featuring Rakhi Sawant is sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Jay Bhanushali's reaction to Rakhi Sawant's clip

In the video, Jay Bhanushali can be seen sitting and watching a clip in which Rakhi Sawant is seated beside her friend. Rakhi's friend is earnestly pleading with the viewers not to support Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi's ex-husband. The plea takes a hilarious turn as the friend, after making the request, bursts into laughter and then pretends to break down into tears. The laughter is infectious, and it's hard not to join in. As Jay watches this amusing clip, a broad smile spreads across his face, indicating that he's thoroughly enjoying the moment. He can't help but burst into laughter along with Rakhi's friend, as the comedic performance unfolds before his eyes. Jay Bhanushali shared this delightful video with his followers on social media, captioning it with, "Bhai mein toh haar Gaya loved Rakhi’s reaction even she was shocked."

Check out the video here:

Reaction of netizens

The actor's candid reaction to the hilarious clip resonated with fans, who quickly flooded the comments section with their own laughter and appreciation for the video. Fans and followers couldn't help but agree with Jay's reaction, expressing how genuinely funny the video is. One user commented, "He is legit laughing!" Another wrote, "Sahi ise Do bar acting kar diya tha main bhi hans hans ke yah ho rahi thi!" Another commented, "Lagta hai Bhai ke Anshu sukh gaye hai ander pani nahi bacha. (It seems his tears dried up)"

Conflict between Rakhi Sawant and Jay Bhanushali

For the unversed, both Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant have held multiple press conferences in recent times. They have been saying all kinds of nasty things about each other. Adil said that Rakhi gave him drugs and recorded a confession video of him. He also accused her of beating him. Rakhi said that Adil had been married many times before and had multiple extramarital affairs.

ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli elevates fashion in peach pre-draped saree for Ganpati celebrations worth whopping Rs 20k