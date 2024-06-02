It has been more than a month now since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dream project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar started streaming on OTT. As seen, the web series boasts a stellar star cast, one of them is also renowned actress Jayati Bhatia. In a recent interview, Jayati Bhatia reminiscences the days while they were filming for Heeramandi and even revealed being appreciated for her performance by SLB.

Jayati Bhatia reveals receiving appreciation:

While talking to ABP live, Jayati Bhatia mentioned how there has been a preconceived notion about veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali that he is always hot-tempered, but that actually isn’t the case. While talking about him, Bhatia shared how he applauded good performances and would reward Rs 500 to actors if they gave an excellent shot. Jayati revealed receiving Rs 1500 from Mr Bhansali as a token for her good performance.

Jayati Bhatia said, "When you give a great shot, he gives Rs 500, and I got it three times. I received Rs 1500." She further revealed how SLB complimented or applauded her performance whenever she did well. Bhatia added, "When he finds the shot to be excellent, he won't say okay. He would either say 'Jeeyo Phatto' or he will say '500 rupay'."

The Heeramandi actress disclosed that she has safely kept Rs 1500 with her that she received from Mr Bhansali. Jayati Bhatia also mentioned that people have created wrong impressions about SLB and shared that he really loves his actors. She cited, "When I would go and meet him in the morning, he would hug me, kiss me on my cheek."

Indresh Malik, who played Ustaadji in Heeramandi, had also spoken about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He had shared how he received Rs 500 from the filmmaker after his ‘nath’ scene with Sonakshi Sinha aka Fareedan.

About Heeramandi:

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar boasts stellar actresses such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in key roles. Apart from them, the show also features Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Shruti Sharma, and more in pivotal roles. Heeramandi started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

