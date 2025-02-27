Jeeto Pakistan League Release: When and where to watch Fahad Mustafa-hosted game reality show this Ramadan 2025?

Fahad Mustafa, who is known to be one of the most loved and popular actors in the Pakistan entertainment industry, is set to return to Television screens with a new show. After Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Fahad Mustafa is set to don the hat of a host and will be seen hosting a game reality show titled, Jeeto Pakistan League. This upcoming Pakistani show is set to premiere in March 2025 during the Holy month of Ramazan.

When and where to watch Fahad Mustafa's hosted show Jeeto Pakistan League?

ARY Digital uploaded a new promo for Jeeto Pakistan League on their official Instagram page. In this promo, Fahad Mustafa makes a special announcement of this game show where the winners will get expensive prizes worth lakhs. Jeeto Pakistan League will be available to watch from the 1st Ramazan of 2025. The upcoming Pakistani game reality show will air from March 1 or March 2, 2025, at 7 PM daily on ARY Digital.

The caption of this promo read, "SONAY KI TALAASH HUI KHATAM...Kion ke is ramazan SONA JEETNE ka hai sunheri mouqa or sath me hongay Dheeron inamat in Jeeto Pakistan League! Get ready to watch the Biggest Game Show League of Pakistan Daily at 7:00 pm throughout Ramazan...ONLY ON ARY DIGITAL."

Official trailer and concept of Jeeto Pakistan League

As per the show's format, the contestants are offered prizes in return for winning a set of challenges or game tasks given by the host. The prizes offered range from cars and motorcycles to gold, cash, vacation packages and household items.

After this announcement promo was shared by their channel, fans expressed their excitement about the show's return in Ramadan 2025. One fan commented, "Super excited," meanwhile another fan wrote, "Extremely Excited to see him each and every day the most handsome dashing Adorable pure souls cutest sweetest kindest boy @mustafafahad26."

For the uninformed, Jeeto Pakistan's first season launched in May 2014 and ended in September 19, 2021. It had a long run and audiences loved the game reality show. Now, as Jeeto Pakistan is set to return, fans can expect entertaining moments from the show that will keep them hooked to it.

