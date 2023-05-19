Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal breaks silence on her pending dues; Has THIS much amount left in her bank account

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who essayed the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been making headlines after she filed a sexual harassment case against the show's producer Asit Modi, project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj. The actress took an abrupt exit from the sitcom after being associated with the show for almost 15 years. She opened up about her fallout with the makers, and since then, the brawl is still continuing between her and the makers of TMKOC.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal talks about her pending dues:

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that her dues for 3.5 months are still pending from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. While talking to the portal, TMKOC former actress said, “When I left the show, I thought I would not ask for my pending money. My 3.5 months amount is pending, and it’s a big amount. Trust me, I don't even have a lakh rupees in my account."

Speaking about her family, Jennifer revealed, "I have seven girls in my family, and I am taking care of everyone. Why would I will be afraid as I have only Rs. 80,000 in my account. God has always provided for me so, I am not scared." Jennifer is currently not in Mumbai, however, she mentions that she has got calls from the Mumbai police to ask about her FIR.

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actress Monika Bhadoriya who essayed the role of Bawri had made shocking allegations against the show's producer Asit Modi and the makers. Like Jennifer, Monika accused the makers of not paying her dues for three months which equated to around ₹4-5 lakhs, for over a year. She also called her experience of working for the sitcom as "hell." Monika even called out the show's producer Asit Modi for his misbehavior. Slamming Project Head Sohail Ramani, she revealed that the artists are treated like 'dogs' on the sets of TMKOC.

