Gurucharan Singh made headlines when he disappeared and went missing for nearly a month. The actor's father even lodged a complaint, and the Delhi Police was in charge of the investigation. Surprisingly, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame returned home and cited being on a religious journey. During the interrogation, he revealed that he had left his worldly life.

After Gurucharan returned home, his co-actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reacted to the news. While Priya Ahuja called it a moment of joy, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was relieved that the actor was back home. Further, the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi, expressed his happiness at the news.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's reaction to Gurucharan Singh returning home

While talking to Etimes, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said that she was happy at the news of Gurucharan Singh finally returning to his abode. She mentioned feeling relieved for his parents as they had no information about him and might have to experience a tough phase in their old age. The actress expressed how his parents must have been worried when their only son disappeared. Meanwhile, Jennifer remarked how painful it was for her mother when her brother passed away.

In another explanation, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said that she would not call him immediately as she is unaware of what mental state he could be in. Bansiwal added that she would call him a few days later as Gurucharan himself would not want to be bombarded with calls.

Speaking on Singh's spiritual mindset, Jennifer commented that he might have found himself in that zone. "It's only that his parents were not informed, but we are no one to comment because we don't know what state of mind he would have been in at that time when he left home," added the actress.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played Mrs. Sodhi opposite Gurucharan Singh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Gurucharan Singh's latest social media post:

Priya Ahuja on Gurucharan Singh's return

Known as Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actress Priya Ahuja Rajda reacted to Gurucharan Singh's news about his return home. The actress talked to Hindustan Times, she expressed happiness over the actor's safe return and remarked that the show's team was worried when Singh went missing. Priya added that the entire unit was hoping that he would come back soon and reunite with his family.

The actress remarked, "It is a moment of joy that it has finally happened. We all can take a sigh of relief. Now, after what he has gone through, I just want to send across love and blessings to him.”

What did Asit Kumarr Modi say?

In a conversation with Times Now, Asit Kumarr Modi opened up about his happiness over Gurucharan Singh coming back after going missing. The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah mentioned being elated for the actor's family and sent his best wishes to them. He remarked, being unaware of the details, but was relieved that Singh's family reunited with their son.

Asit went on to add that he tried calling Gurucharan but could not reach him at the moment. The former expressed his wish to talk to the former Mr Sodhi of the show and wished the actor to call him.

For the unversed, when the police officials visited the TMKOC sets for investigation and to trace Gurucharan SIngh's whereabouts, it was stated that the team cooperated with the cops as they interrogated everyone.

Gurucharan Singh essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. he went missing on April 22, and it was reported that he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places.

