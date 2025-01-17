Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reveals offering financial help to Gurucharan Singh; slams Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors for THIS reason

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been hospitalized for a few days due to his critical health condition. Earlier, the actor sparked headlines with his disappearance, and fans are once again worried for him now that he has stopped eating food, which is affecting his health. His friend, Bhakti Soni, recently revealed that Gurucharan is also in financial debt of Rs 1.5 crore, and he has exhausted all his savings in fighting a property dispute case. Now, his former co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has spoken about Gurucharan's financial condition.

In a conversation with Zoom, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who worked with Gurucharan Singh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, revealed how she initially tried helping him financially in the past. The actress even criticized other cast members from the sitcom for not helping Singh. Talking about his debt, Jennifer revealed that Gurucharan had once asked her for help of Rs 1 lakh to clear his credit card dues. She shared that she agreed to help him, but later he said that he didn't need the money at that moment.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared, "He told me, ‘I will let you know once I need it.’ Later, he didn’t call me. After a few days, he asked me for Rs 17 lakh. Unfortunately, I had to use that Rs 1 lakh for my personal use. I had also told him that I didn’t have this much amount. I couldn’t help him."

Slamming other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors, Jennifer said, "Woh log kisike nahi hai." She further mentioned how her former co-stars did not take a stand for her in her case. She also expressed, "Meri behen ki death hui thi last year, tabhi kisine mujhe call bhi nahi kiya. They will never help him (even when my sister died last year, no one called me)."

Earlier in an interview with Times Now, Jennifer had shared that she had tried to advise Gurucharan to work and quote a reasonable fee to producers, but he remained adamant. She had even stated that they had received Bigg Boss 18 offer and disclosed, "Gurucharan was fully dependent on Bigg Boss for monetary reasons. He was very sure that he would enter the show and that his financial issues would be resolved. However, nothing materialized."

Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the sitcom in 2020.

