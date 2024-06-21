Jennifer Winget cherishes moments of ‘calm’ with THIS person; Guess who it is

Jennifer Winget has always received widespread love and recognition for her roles in TV shows. Besides being an ace actress, she is also known for her beauty and style. She often drops breathtaking pictures of herself on social media.

Recently, Jennifer shared some delightful photos wherein she is posing for the lens whilst cherishing the calmness of the view. She is also seen cuddling her paw friend Oliver in one of the portraits.

Jennifer Winget’s adorable click with Oliver

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jennifer Winget uploaded a bunch of candid frames. She is spotted admiring the serenity of nature while looking out from the window of her abode.

In one of the pictures, the paw parent is showing affection for her dog, Oliver. She is holding it close in her arms and lighting up everything with her infectious smile. The photos feature the Raisinghani vs Raisinghani actress in a beige-colored crochet-knitted shrug over a white ribbed crop top, paired with denim pants. She left her tresses open while striking a pose with her four-legged friend.

In the caption space, Jennifer penned, “Cherishing the calm and the company (dog-faced and leaves emoji).”

Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s post:

About Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is a renowned name in the world of Indian Television. She started off her career as a child artist with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum. After starring in several films as a kid, the actress moved to make a name in TV. She did a few supporting roles before bagging her first lead role in the 2004 show Karthika.

Advertisement

Jennifer created waves by playing neha in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ridhima in Dill Mill Gayye and Kumud in Saraswatichandra.

She went on to set a benchmark in the category of vamps by essaying an insomniac sociopath in the 2016 series Beyhadh. She brought a certain authenticity to the deep character of Maya which made the audiences swoon over her effortless portrayal.



Jennifer Winget is presently seen as Anushka in the web show, Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The series, which streams on the SonyLIV app, also stars Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Vivan Bhatena.

ALSO READ: PICS: Shweta Tiwari shows how to be a classic beauty in her chic blue kurta