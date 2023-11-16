Jennifer Winget reunites with Dill Mill Gayye co-star Karan Wahi; fans rejoice as she returns post long hiatus

Actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi were seen in the popular television drama Dill Mill Gayye. They have been good friends ever since. Now, everyone’s favorite Riddhima and Sid are all set to reunite for their upcoming project which also marks Jennifer’s return to work after a long hiatus. Needless to say, fans of the actors are overjoyed with the news.

Jennifer Winget returns to work after a long break for show with Karan Wahi

Last night, Jennifer Winget dropped a series of photos from the sets. Her pictures also feature Karan Wahi and director-creative producer Aniruddha Rajderkar. She wrote in the caption, “Back into the swing of things and how; after a long hiatus indeed!! Returning with Rajderkar and Working it with my Wahinder + Ringing in 17M on the same day!! (𝘠𝘢𝘺!) What a way to celebrate! Definitely a day to celebrate! @aniruddha.rajderkar @karanwahi #BabysBackInBusiness”

Check out Jennifer Winget’s post here:

After this news came, Karan Wahi also took to social media to make his announcement. Just a few hours back, the actor uploaded the same set of photos, and wrote, “Close to 14 years LATER We Are Back. @jenniferwinget1 @aniruddha.rajderkar P.s- All you DMG kids I mean kids who aint kids anymore ITs TIME”

For the unversed, Aniruddha Rajderkar’s career kickstarted with Dill Mill Gaye where he worked as a concept creator, creative producer, showrunner, and director. Viewers loved Jennifer and Karan on the show as Riddhima and Sid, and the photos posted by the actors stirred up the nostalgia.

One user commented, "When Dr. Sid meets Dr.Riddhima after she is Beyhadh beautiful." Another wrote, "Yessss, Finally!! You guys gonna rock it again. All the best you two. DMG kids who ain't kids anymore here."

Fans of Jennifer are excited to see her return and wrote, "yayyy, finally our jenny returns on tv." And, another commented, "Can't wait to see you onscreen!!"

Nakuul Mehta reacts to Karan Wahi's post

As soon as Karan Wahi shared the post, it was not just his fans, but also his industry friends who gathered to show their excitement and support. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Bestest you gaiz." Singer Meiyang Chang wrote, "Let me know if a Dentist is needed as well because D se Dil, D se दांत."

ALSO READ: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye EXCLUSIVE: Sriti Jha on being in touch with Shabir Ahluwalia; quips, 'We don't talk'