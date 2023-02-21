Jennifer Winget shares an emotional post on the demise of her pet dog, Breezer

Actress Jennifer Winget has been a renowned face of the Indian television industry for a long time now. Making her debut in 2002 with the popular show Shakala Boom Boom, she went on to give big hits like Behaddh, Saraswatichandran and Dil Mil Gaye. Recently, Jennifer took to Instagram and broke the news of the demise of her pet dog, Breezer. The Behaddh actress shared a series of pictures of her pet and even thanked all her loved ones for being a part of Breezer's life.

"Breezer, we loved you for your entire life, now we will love and miss you for all of our’s. Thank you for being my bestest friend, my partner, my confidant, my heart… my home. Thank You!", she captioned the post.



This post went viral on social media and the fans showered it with love and affection.



Winget was last seen in the thriller drama, Behadd 2 which went off air abruptly due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Behadd actress made her OTT debut with Code M in 2020.



It has also been rumoured that Jennifer might feature opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 but there has been no confirmation on it yet.