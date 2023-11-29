Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Shoaib Ibrahim creates memories with son Ruhaan; wife Dipika Kakar drops adorable clip

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently busy performing dance acts on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and gracing the stage with his stunning performances. While the actor is focused on his participation in the reality show, Shoaib does not miss any chance to spend some quality time with his son, Ruhaan. As he had fun with his munchkin, Dipika Kakar shot a cute video of the two, making the internet go ‘Aww.’

Shoaib Ibrahim makes his son Ruhaan sit on his shoulder

The celebrity couple, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are enjoying the best phase of their life as they embrace parenthood. Speaking of the former, the actor is also busy with Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar dropped a heartwarming video of the father-son on her Instagram story.

The candid clip shows Shoaib Ibrahim enjoying and having fun with his son Ruhaan, whom he made sit on his shoulders. As the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor strolls around his home, Ruhaan looks cute as he enjoys the company of his dad.

Needless to say, being social media influencers, the couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim keep surprising their fans with unseen and candid pictures of their kid, Ruhaan.

Have a look at Dipika Kakkar’s story:

Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar’s love story

It was during the filming of Sasural Simar Ka that Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love. The two got married on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. A couple of years after their marriage, they announced their pregnancy in January this year. By God's grace, the celeb duo was blessed with a baby boy on June 21.

They named their little munchkin Ruhaan and shared some glimpses of the naming ceremony in their vlogs. Further, the new parents revealed Ruhaan’s face on social media, and netizens showered love on him.

For the uninformed, Shoaib Ibrahim is known for his performances in the longest-running daily soap Sasural Simar Ka, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa More. Lately, the actor has been creating buzz owing to his participation in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

