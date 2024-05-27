Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most hardworking stars of the television industry and has turned into an internet sensation, with a huge fan following on his YouTube channel. The actor last appeared on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and although he did not lift the trophy, he captured the hearts of the audience with his impeccable dance moves.

Therefore, in a recent candid discussion with Faisal Shaikh on his vlog Long Drive with Mr Faisu, Shoaib opened up about his experience of not lifting the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s trophy, even when he was the potential winner of the show.

Shoaib Ibrahim on not winning the trophy

Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen enthralling the audience with his dance moves on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Throughout the show, Shoaib’s performance captured the hearts of the audience. Despite his health complications, the actor always performed with the same energy, making him a tough competitor and a potential winner. But unfortunately, the actor couldn’t lift the trophy.

Recently, in a chat, Sasural Simar Ka actor Faisal asked him about the impact losing the trophy made on him. Addressing the same, Ibrahim said, "Main itna zada sochta nahi hun cheezon ko. Yes! Bura lagta hai. Ye bura nahi lagta ki woh kyu jeet but ye bura lagta hai ki itne paas aake aap kyun nhi jeete (I never think a lot about anything, because someone winning doesn't dishearten me, but certainly I feel bad for my loss after coming this far in the show)."

Further, the actor claimed that getting disheartened is platonic if you are in such a competition. However, he also stated about the pretentious nature of the contestants who claim that they would have been happier if some other contestant had won, as they would be lying about it. Adding on, he said, “Agar aap ek competition mein participate kar rahe ho to jeetne ke liye kar rahe ho (If you are participating in some competition, it is because you wanted to win the show).”

For the unversed, Manisha Rani lifted the winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, while Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha emerged as runner-ups.

More about Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib made their debut in the television industry and the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein; further, she got the opportunity to perform in Sasural Simar Ka, which was marked as the biggest hit of his career. Later, he contributed to the shows Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ajooni, and others.

On the personal front, he met the love of his life, Dipika Kakar, on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, but started dating after exiting the show. Now the two of them are married and have a son named Ruhan.

