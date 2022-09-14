Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: 5 PICS that show Dheeraj Dhoopar's love for designer blazers
Dheeraj Dhoopar's dapper looks in designer blazers.
Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the leading names in the telly industry, who is quite popular for his on-screen role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya. His pairing with actress Shraddha Arya has been loved by fans and is considered one of the best on-screen couples. Dheeraj quit the show a few months back and now he is seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor will also be seen soon in the daily soap Sherdil Shergill. The actor is among the most fashionable stars in the telly industry. Here are some fashionable looks of the actor in blazers.
Floral splash
Kundali Bhagya fame actor looks stunning in the all-black outfit. There is a multicolor floral design on the blazer making it look stylish and unique.
Monochrome magic
Sherdil Shergill actor looked stunning in a dual shade blazer. He paired it with black trousers and black sunglasses.
Feeling blue
Here, the actor has sported a bright blue blazer and trousers. He paired it with white shoes.
Shimmer like stars
The actor looks fashionable in a maroon outfit and has paired it with a shimmery sequin work blazer.
Dapper in leather
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant looks dapper in the black leather style blazer with black t-shirt and denims.