Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ada Malik and Nishant Bhat to make wildcard entry in dance reality show
Ada Malik and Nishant Bhat to make wildcard entry in dance reality show
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is currently the most popular dance reality show airing on our Television screens. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered a massive fan following, owing to the stellar performances of the contestants. It consists of some popular celebrities who have turned into contestants and are entertaining the judges and audience with their power-packed performances every weekend. Along with the existing talented contestants, Anu Malik’s daughter Ada Malik and Nishant Bhat will be new wildcard entrants to the show.
Nishant Bhat, a popular choreographer, started his career as a choreographer for the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2007. He became quite highlighted for choreography with Ankita Lokhande in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Gia Manek in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5. He has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant and went on to do reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Now he will be seen as a contestant of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Another contestant who is going to be part of the show is music composer Anu Malik’s daughter Ada Malik. She is a fashion designer by profession and it will be interesting to see her participate in the dance reality show.
Social media star Kili Paul is also reported to make an appearance on the show. Will be participating as a contestant or a guest, remains to be seen. Kili Paul is a famous African dancer who dances to every Bollywood song and he gained a lot of popularity through his dance videos and there is a possibility that the fans would see him on the show.
Also read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Sriti Jha to make a wild card entry in the dance reality show