Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ada Malik and Nishant Bhat to make wildcard entry in dance reality show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is currently the most popular dance reality show airing on our Television screens. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered a massive fan following, owing to the stellar performances of the contestants. It consists of some popular celebrities who have turned into contestants and are entertaining the judges and audience with their power-packed performances every weekend. Along with the existing talented contestants, Anu Malik’s daughter Ada Malik and Nishant Bhat will be new wildcard entrants to the show.

Nishant Bhat, a popular choreographer, started his career as a choreographer for the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2007. He became quite highlighted for choreography with Ankita Lokhande in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Gia Manek in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5. He has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant and went on to do reality shows Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Now he will be seen as a contestant of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.