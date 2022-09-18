Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar becomes aka 'Dadi' becomes first contestant to get evicted from the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. However, along with this, audiences will also witness tough dance battles between the contestants, and only the stronger and the best performer will pass all the eviction stages and will bag a spot on the finale list.

Many popular celebs have participated in the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and are giving tough competition to each other by putting forward exceptional performances along with their choreographers. However, amongst all the talented names Television's favorite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, also participated in the show along with choreographer Lipsa and now has become the first contestant to be evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Yes, you heard it right! Ali Asgar has bid adieu to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 after his short yet memorable journey in the show.