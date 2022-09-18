Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar becomes aka 'Dadi' becomes first contestant to get evicted from the show
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi, premiered on 3rd September.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. However, along with this, audiences will also witness tough dance battles between the contestants, and only the stronger and the best performer will pass all the eviction stages and will bag a spot on the finale list.
Many popular celebs have participated in the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and are giving tough competition to each other by putting forward exceptional performances along with their choreographers. However, amongst all the talented names Television's favorite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, also participated in the show along with choreographer Lipsa and now has become the first contestant to be evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Yes, you heard it right! Ali Asgar has bid adieu to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 after his short yet memorable journey in the show.
Ali was seen delivering some amazing performances on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Earlier, in one of the episodes, Ali Asgar was seen getting emotional and crying after his son and daughter talked about being teased in school for their father doing female characters. She said that they used to call them ‘Dadi ki beti ya dadi ka beta’. She added that “He makes fun of himself to make others laugh and its not everyone’s cup of tea. We love you dad.” Madhuri Dixit also said, “We love you”.
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
