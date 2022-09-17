Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar gets emotional as his kids send a sweet video message; Madhuri Dixit reacts
Ali Asgar gets emotional on stage as his kids send a video message.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 had received a great response from the audience since the first episode of the season. It has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and made an entertaining comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show has eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. The jury of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. In the upcoming family episode, the contestant Ali Asgar is seen getting emotional as his children send a video message.
In the promo shared on social media, Ali Asgar is seen dancing fabulously to Rajkummar Rao's song, ‘Milegi Milegi’. After the performance, a video was played on the screen, where his son and daughter talked about being teased in school for their father doing female characters. She said that they used to call them ‘Dadi ki beti ya dadi ka beta’. She added that “He makes fun of himself to make others laugh and it its not everyone’s cup of tea. We love you dad.” Madhuri Dixit also said, “We love you”.
See the video here-
In the previous episode, Dheeraj Dhoopar was seen sitting on the floor, with dadi lying in his lap as he sings a lullaby to her. Madhuri Dixit tells him that Karan Johar has two kids and he sings lullabies to them, so he can do it better. Ali Asgar, who is seen dressed as dadi, hops on Karan Johar’s lap and Karan starts singing, “Chanda hai tu mera tara hai tu”. He makes a funny sound in between which makes everyone stunned, including host Maniesh Paul. Ali also says, “Maniesh mujhe lag raha hai mai aai thi apni marzi se par jaungi Karan ki marzi se”, which makes everyone laugh out loud.
