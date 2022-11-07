Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar and Paras Kalnawat call their elimination 'painful'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is inching closer to its finale, and in a surprise turn of events, the last episode saw double eviction. This left everyone in a state of shock. There was a dance-off between 'Karan Ke Johars' and 'Madhuri ke Rockstars.' The losing team Niti Taylor, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat, Gunjan Sinha, and Tejas Verma were in the danger zone. The channel claimed that Amruta Khanvilkar and Paras Kalnawat received the least number of votes, and therefore they were eliminated.

Amruta Khanvilkar was the first contestant who got a full 30 score after her maiden performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She excelled in folk and classical dance form, however, she kept experimenting with different genres. An inconsolable Amruta was heartbroken and said, "I feel extremely sad as my journey in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ ends, unexpectedly. Dancing in front of Madhuri ma'am was the best experience of my life, and I will always treasure that memory. I am grateful and thankful to COLORS for giving me this opportunity. When I joined this show, I was a different person, and this journey has changed me for the better. I admit that this elimination is very painful to me, however, it is a competition and only one person will be lucky enough to win the trophy.”

Paras Kalnawat feels he has won the hearts of the audience

The other contestant, who had to bid adieu to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was Paras Kalnawat. The young actor was a non-dancer and he inspired everyone with his trajectory. He was appreciated for the meticulous work he did despite sustaining several injuries. In his concluding performance, he received a perfect score from the judges as well as the guest judges. Unfortunately, that turned out to be his last-ever performance. In his farewell speech, Paras Kalnawat said, “Firstly, I want to thank all the judges, the team of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the channel, choreographers, and contestants for showering so much love. My biggest appreciation is to the audience who poured all their love and support. I believe I have won this show as I always thought my growth in life had ceased. When I got an offer from this show, I immediately said yes, I will do this and learn a lot. I’ve experienced many injuries, but I never gave up hope since I always wanted to give my 100 percent. I came here to win hearts and I guess I have won tons of them.”



Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 goes on air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.