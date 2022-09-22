Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Mahasangam: Rohit Shetty hails Mr. Faisu's performance

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang and has received an amazing response from the audience. After enthralling the viewers with some phenomenal performances week after week, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are challenged to groove with an element of 'Khatra’ in the upcoming weekend. The biggest dose of dance and khatra to be seen in the upcoming Mahasangam of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. The entertainment quotient skyrockets as action guru Rohit Shetty and finalists Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair join the Jhalak stage.

Rising to the challenge, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, who is a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and was a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, shows some killer moves on the song ‘Singham’ and stuns the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi applaud Mr. Faisu for completing the act on the moving stage. The best compliment comes from Rohit Shetty, who confesses that he wants to see him grow through television. Floored by Faisu's daredevil act, Rohit Shetty expresses how proud he is of him for coming a long way.