Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar drops out of show after three weeks of the season

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is one of the contestants of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has recently quit the show. He was doing two shows at present, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and the daily soap, Sherdil Shergill. The actor and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar were blessed with a baby boy on August 10 this year. Dheeraj has been juggling between his two shows and is also fulfilling his responsibility of being a hands-on father. Ahead of Sherdil Shergill's premiere, he had also interacted at length about his daddy duties and balancing two shows simultaneously.

As per the reports by Telly Chakkar, Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show three weeks after it had gone on air. He reportedly had to leave the dance reality show due to medical reasons. The actor had earlier also shared that he has several bruises and injuries right from the practice of the first performance. The news has come as a massive disappointment for his fans as they were rooting for him to win the season.