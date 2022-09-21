Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar drops out of show after three weeks of the season
Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is one of the contestants of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has recently quit the show. He was doing two shows at present, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and the daily soap, Sherdil Shergill. The actor and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar were blessed with a baby boy on August 10 this year. Dheeraj has been juggling between his two shows and is also fulfilling his responsibility of being a hands-on father. Ahead of Sherdil Shergill's premiere, he had also interacted at length about his daddy duties and balancing two shows simultaneously.
As per the reports by Telly Chakkar, Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show three weeks after it had gone on air. He reportedly had to leave the dance reality show due to medical reasons. The actor had earlier also shared that he has several bruises and injuries right from the practice of the first performance. The news has come as a massive disappointment for his fans as they were rooting for him to win the season.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge Madhuri Dixit had praised Dheeraj Dhoopar for performing his duties responsibly. However, the exertion is taking a toll on the actor's health but he opines that this hustle is a process of his career, and he's happy to do it. Talking about it, Dheeraj has earlier shared with Pinkvilla exclusively, "Doing two-two shows is exhausting, It takes a toll on my health sometimes but yes, it's a part of the process, of my career. With 2 shows, God gave me a stress-buster, my son. I feel guilty for not being able to spend much time with him but when I go back to him, I forget everything. I feel relaxed and there's no stress. I forget all the pain, and I just want to be with him. At the end of the day, I feel great."
When asked, what motivates him to keep the hustle going on, Dheeraj Dhoopar said, "Professionally, it's the love of my fans. When I left Kundali Bhagya, they were a little disappointed that they won't get to see me on the screen soon. They were waiting for Sherdil Shergill to go on air, and finally, we've also got the release date (September 26) now."
