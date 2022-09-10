Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani and Paras Kalnawat compete to impress 'Dadi'
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani and Paras Kalnawat try different ways to impress Dadi.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, one of the most awaited shows on the telly screens, premiered last weekend. All the contestants amazed the judges with their spectacular performances with their choreographers. The show is judged by the dynamic trio, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. Apart from the dance, the show is also full of entertainment. In the recent promo of the show, Ali Asgar is seen dressed as his popular character Dadi. Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani and Paras Kalnawat are seen making efforts to woo Dadi.
In the promo of the retro special episode, host Maniesh Paul asks Dadi why she is sad, to which she replies that she wants a true love in life. Maniesh Paul says he will help her find love on the show and calls up 3 handsome hunks of the show Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani and Paras Kalnawat on the stage. First Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj uses his charm on her as speaks Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from the movie, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Next is Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, who presents shayari for her. Then came, Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani, who danced with her on Rishi Kapoor’s song, “Hum Tum EK Kamre Mein Band Ho”.
See promo here-
From rehearsing for 12 hours straight despite injuries to not being able to spend much time with their loved ones, contestants are having a tough time in the show. Dheeraj Dhoopar shared in the show, “There are no words to describe it! Today, I am standing here, it is just because of the women in my life, especially my wife. They are the unseen heroes of my story. I come here and perform with a smile knowing that everything at home is being taken care of. I wouldn't be here without my family’s support. I salute each one of them for being there with us all the time.”
The episode with be featured this weekend on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
