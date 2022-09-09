Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets emotional as he misses his newborn son and reveals his name

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s much-awaited grand premiere witnessed the top celebrities who strived to impress judges and fans with their flamboyant performances. Filled with excitement, fun and loads of drama, the opening episodes have been grander and more glamorous than ever. Doubling the entertainment quotient, the upcoming weekend’s episode promises to be more exciting, especially for the fans of television’s heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actor will be seen revealing the name of his newborn baby on the stage for the first time. Dheeraj gets emotional while sharing how difficult it is to leave his less-than-a-month-old baby at home and go to work. He also shared the name of his son on the show.

From rehearsing for 12 hours straight despite injuries to not being able to spend much time with their loved ones, contestants are having a tough time. Dheeraj Dhoopar shared, “There are no words to describe it! Today, I am standing here, it is just because of the women in my life, especially my wife. They are the unseen heroes of my story. I come here and perform with a smile knowing that everything at home is being taken care of. I wouldn't be here without my family’s support. I salute each one of them for being there with us all the time.”