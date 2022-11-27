Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Gunjan Sinha REVEALS what she'll do with Rs 30 lakh winning amount

After months of battling it out on the stage of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, contestant Gunjan Sinha along with her choreographer partner, Tejas Varma has lifted the trophy. Gunjan gave tough competition to her competitors Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh to emerge as the winner of this season. After being bestowed with the winner's title and Rs 30 lakh, Pinkvilla did an exclusive interaction with the 8-year-old, where she expressed her excitement.

Prior to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gunjan participated in Dance Deewane 3 and was one of the finalists. Her dream of winning a dance reality show came true with Jhalak and speaking about the same, Gunjan told us, "We worked really hard for this and are extremely happy that we won this show." It may be noted that Gunjan, along with her choreographer partner, Tejas were the youngest contestants, and gave cut-throat competition to the grown-ups. Having no airs about this, Gunjan said, "There were many contestants on the show, who danced really well and gave their best. I was also giving my best and became the winner."

On her toughest competitor

When asked who was her toughest competitor in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gunjan said, "Nobody. I was my toughest competitor and I tried to perform better than my previous performances in every episode." Continuing further, the little dancer said that she grew closest with Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, and Shilpa Shinde.

On what she'll do with the winning prize

The eight-year-old has received Rs 30 lakh as the winning amount, and when prodded on what she plans on doing with the amount, Gunjan said, "Right now, I can't take that money. So, I will be giving it to my parents and whatever I wish to buy, they will do it for me."

Gunjan shares her parents' reaction

Sharing the reaction of her parents, Gunjan said, "They were very shocked and were crying out of happiness. They said we knew you were going to bring this trophy home." Lastly, Gunjan Sinha revealed that her favourite judge among Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, is Madhuri. "Madhuri ma'am is my favourite judge because I really love her expressions and dance," said the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner.