Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor set temperature soaring with dance moves; VIDEO

Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor are among the popular names in the entertainment industry. Paras rose to fame with top rated daily soap Anupamaa, where he played the role of Rupali Ganguly’s younger son, Samar. His acting was quite appreciated by the audience and post the show, he was seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as one of the contestants. The actor recently shared a video with his Jhalak co-contestant Niti Taylor and they just look adorable.

In the post shared by the Anupamaa fame, he is seen romancing popular actress Niti Taylor. The actress became a popular name in the telly industry with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Her pairing with Parth Samthaan was loved by the youth and the show went on for 3 seasons, the shoot for the fourth season of the show was recently wrapped. Niti was also part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In the recent video, she looks charming as she danced with Paras Kalnawat on the song ‘Bana Sharabi’. It is sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal. Both the actors looks stunning as they dressed up in traditional outfits as they danced gracefully.