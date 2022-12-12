Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor set temperature soaring with dance moves; VIDEO
Ex Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor delight their fans as they groove together on a romantic number by Tanishk Bagchi.
Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor are among the popular names in the entertainment industry. Paras rose to fame with top rated daily soap Anupamaa, where he played the role of Rupali Ganguly’s younger son, Samar. His acting was quite appreciated by the audience and post the show, he was seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as one of the contestants. The actor recently shared a video with his Jhalak co-contestant Niti Taylor and they just look adorable.
In the post shared by the Anupamaa fame, he is seen romancing popular actress Niti Taylor. The actress became a popular name in the telly industry with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Her pairing with Parth Samthaan was loved by the youth and the show went on for 3 seasons, the shoot for the fourth season of the show was recently wrapped. Niti was also part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In the recent video, she looks charming as she danced with Paras Kalnawat on the song ‘Bana Sharabi’. It is sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal. Both the actors looks stunning as they dressed up in traditional outfits as they danced gracefully.
Paras has penned the beautiful lyrics of the song in the captions, “Jo Dard Diya Hai Toh Sehna Sikha De Kya Hai Mere Dil Mein Tu Use Bata De 🦋”
See post here-
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 were Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. The show was back after a hiatus of 5 years and fans of the show were very excited to see their favourite stars on the stage. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 had a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprised filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was won by child star Gunjan Saxena, Faizal Shaikh was first runner up and Rubina Dilaik was second runner up.
