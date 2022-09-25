Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani takes over Golden Chair from Nia Sharma; No elimination
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 didn't see any elimination this week. Last week, Ali Asgar got eliminated from the show.
The latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 a tribute by the contestants to their favourite icons. Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat and Gunjan Sinha performed tonight. Several new segments have been introduced this year in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and one involves the 'Golden Chair' along with getting 'Jhalak passports' and the 'Sahi Hai' ticket. One of the contestants and their choreographer partners have to earn a title every week.
Based on the contestants' performances, this week Gashmeer Mahajani and his choreographer partner Romsha Singh won the Golden Chair. They dethroned Nia Sharma and her partner Tarun Raj to earn this title. While Gashmeer and Romsha sat on the chair, Nia, in jest, resisted leaving and Tarun lifted her down. Talking about Gashmeer Mahajani, he paid an ode to his icon, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He, along with Romsha danced to the iconic song, 'Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se. The performance blew the minds of the judges and they were mighty impressed by his act.
At the launch event of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gashmeer Mahajani praised his choreographer Romsha Singh. He said, "My partner (choreographer) Romsha Singh, makes me do stretches for 1.5 hours every day. I literally sweat and cry. I am dancing to genres that are out of my comfort zone. I really like my partner because she too is making me do different genres. Bollyhop is my style but we aren't doing that. We've done contemporary and freestyle in the first episode, which I've never done in my life. We have started breaking out of our comfort zones so that we can push ourselves to do much better as we go ahead in the show. I'm doing jazz in my second performance, again, I've never done that. We'll be trying the international and Indian genres that I haven't explored before because Jhalak is all about experimenting with yourself."
For the unversed, Gashmeer Mahajani is a professional dancer but didn't train for the past few years until Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
