Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani takes over Golden Chair from Nia Sharma; No elimination

The latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 a tribute by the contestants to their favourite icons. Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat and Gunjan Sinha performed tonight. Several new segments have been introduced this year in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and one involves the 'Golden Chair' along with getting 'Jhalak passports' and the 'Sahi Hai' ticket. One of the contestants and their choreographer partners have to earn a title every week.

Based on the contestants' performances, this week Gashmeer Mahajani and his choreographer partner Romsha Singh won the Golden Chair. They dethroned Nia Sharma and her partner Tarun Raj to earn this title. While Gashmeer and Romsha sat on the chair, Nia, in jest, resisted leaving and Tarun lifted her down. Talking about Gashmeer Mahajani, he paid an ode to his icon, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He, along with Romsha danced to the iconic song, 'Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se. The performance blew the minds of the judges and they were mighty impressed by his act.

