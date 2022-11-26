Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: Ayushmann Khurrana asks Karan Johar to cast Faisal Shaikh in films

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana graced the stage of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 , to promote his upcoming film, An Action Hero. The actor was seen having a ball of a time at the grand finale with the judges and the contestants and even shook a leg with many. His romantic act on the song, 'Jeda Nasha' with Nora Fatehi left everyone gasping for breath. Ayushmann enjoyed everyone's performance but he was mighty impressed by Faisal Shaikh's determination.

Faisal Shaikh, along with his choreographer Vaishnavi Patil danced to the popular song, 'Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal soniye'. The last performance by this duo as they contested for the trophy received 27 marks in total. Before beginning the performance, Faisal Shaikh shared that he won't dance under any pressure, and will just live and enjoy the moment. Post his act, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar told Faisal, "You danced like a hero."

Ayushmann tells Karan Johar to cast Faisal

Karan Johar requested Ayushmann Khurrana to teach some of his action moves to Faisal. The Vicky Donor actor happily obliged and taught some power-packed moves to Faisu. Stunned by his attempt, Ayushmann asked Karan Johar to cast Faisal Shaikh in films. Karan replied saying, "Zarur (Of course!) but first everyone needs to go and watch An Action Hero on December 2."

Not just Faisal's performance but Gashmeer Mahajani also left the action hero spellbound. Ayushmann revealed that his parents are his die-hard fan and watch his television shows. Showering praises at Gashmeer, the actor said, "You are not only Maharashra's superstar but India's superstar."

For the unversed, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Gunjan Sinha with Tejas Varma, Nishant Bhat, and Faisal Shaikh are the top six contestants fighting for the trophy. Hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will declare its winner on Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM on Colors.