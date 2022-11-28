Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale episode review: Screams high on glamour and entertainment

Sunday night, (November 27) the curtains of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 were brought down with a bang. With Bhediya film star cast Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon joining the judges on the panel, the show was truly unmissable and star-studded as it is said to be. Six contestants including Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Gunjan Sinha, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, and Faisal Shaikh battled it out to earn the title of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner, and also to take home the trophy and Rs 20 lakh cash prize. Amidst the race for the trophy, the contestants left no stone unturned to present their powerful last performance. Be it Gashmeer-Nishant's face-off, Rubina, Sriti, and Faisal's wonderful performance, or Gunjan Sinha's spectacular moves with her choreographer Tejas Varma, the entertainment quotient just kept increasing, doing justice to the popularity of the platform.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 , touted as one of the most popular reality shows, witnessed 15 celebrity contestants who discovered their love for dance on this platform. Packed with spectacular performances, numerous emotions, and unlimited entertainment, the 10th edition was truly a dance extravaganza and all glitz and glam. Hosted by the multi-talented Maniesh Paul, their performances were critiqued by an illustrious panel of judges including the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit Nene, the epitome of oomph, Karan Johar, and the international dance artist, Nora Fatehi.

Amidst this evergreen beauty, Madhuri Dixit tells Gashmeer Mahajnai and Varun to impress Kriti Sanon with their loved-filled punch lines. Varun and Gashmeer crack some epic one-liners, which did not leave a single dull moment. After Nishant, Sriti, and Gashmeer's eviction, the finalists who managed to reach the top 3 were social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, young talented dancer Gunjan Sinha, and actress Rubina Dilaik. The 55-min long episode was packed with fun, laughter, and also the enthusiasm of the contestants was at its peak.

From Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's hilarious quiz and camaraderie to Madhuri Dixit and Karan's amazing dance face-off, all of these segments hooked the attention of the masses, who were waiting with bated breath for the winner to get announced. Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 16 contestants became surprise guests of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and their merger was worth applauding.

And after all this epic entertainment, the judges and host decide to declare the winner of the show. Beating Faisal and Rubina, Eight-year-old contestant Gunjan Sinha has been declared as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla season Jaa 10 along with choreographer Tejas Varma. Despite being the youngest celebrity contestant, Gunjan and her dance partner Tejas gave a tough fight to the rest of the competitors. Each act by the feisty little winners was flawless and garnered tremendous appreciation from the judges. They enjoyed unanimous support from all her co-contestants, who cheered heartily for her victory in the ultimate dance battle. Jhalak Dikhhla season Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha has lifted the trophy and also received Rs 20 lakh as a cash prize.