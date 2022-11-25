Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: 'Fan girl' Niti Taylor can't stop gushing after meetig Varun Dhawan; PIC

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most popular dance reality shows, and after a successful season, the show is all set to wrap up. This show's blockbuster semi-final weekend witnessed the shocking double elimination of Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor. After the semi-final episode, now the grand finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was shot last night in the city and saw the attendance of all the contestants of the show. Along with them, a special guest who graced the grand finale of the show was Varun Dhawan. The actor attended the final episode of the show to promote his film Bhediya. Niti Taylor enjoys her fan moment:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Niti Taylor was on cloud nine when she met Varun Dhawan and expressed her joy on social media. Today, Niti took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Varun. The actress is all smiles as she poses with the star and looks beautiful in a sequined blue one-shoulder dress. Sharing this picture, Niti wrote, "Excuse me Mera Hero Idar hai #fanmoment #love #mysecondlove @varundvn Everyone on my Instagram and in my life knows I am your big big Fan! So happy I could finallyyyy meeet youuuu wohooooo."

Take a look at their PIC:

About Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya has released today in theatres. The songs and trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles. About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: At present, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha and Rubina Dilaik. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the popular dance reality show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered on 3rd September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Vicky Kaushal enjoys his fan moment as he dances with his childhood crush Madhuri Dixit