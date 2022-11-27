Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: Gunjan Sinha takes home winner's trophy

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 has been the talk of the town ever since it started airing and received immense love from the audiences. Well-renowned celebrities from different walks of life were a part of the popular dance reality show and gave tough competition to each other with their performance. After a successful season, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has now bid goodbye to the audiences. The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered today November 27.

For the unversed, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Gunjan Sinha with Tejas Varma, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Faisal Shaikh were the top six contestants fighting for the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After Nishant, Sriti, and Gashmeer's eviction, the top finalists who managed to reach the top 3 are social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, young talented dancer Gunjan Sinha, and actress Rubina Dilaik. Throughout the entire season, these contestants put forward their mind-blowing performances and were often applauded by the judges and audiences.

The show kept the audiences on the edge of their seats, and fans waited with bated breaths to see the winner of this popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla season Jaa 10. Now beating Faisal and Rubina, Eight-year-old contestant Gunjan Sinha has been declared as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla season Jaa 10 along with choreographer Tejas Varma. Gunjan has lifted the trophy and also received Rs 30 lakh as a cash prize. Despite being at a tender age, Gunjan Sinha exceptionally competed against her co-contestants throughout the show and received applause every time from the judges, special guests, and the audience.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the popular dance reality show was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered on 3rd September and aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

Here's wishing Gunjan Sinha hearty congratulations!