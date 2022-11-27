Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale Highlights: 5 top entertaining moments from the last episode

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 Grand Finale episode entertained us with jaw-dropping performances, fun-filled interactions, and the presence of special guests was the perfect icing on the cake. The star-studded show was graced by Bhediya film star cast Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who had a gala time with the judges and the contestants. Nora Fatehi was not seen as the judge for the grand finale episode as the actress had to leave the show due to a family emergency. Instead of Nora, ace choreographer Terence Lewis was seen seated as the judge for the last episode. Here are a few highlights from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 grand finale that truly entertained us.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's power-packed performance:

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon grace Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 to promote their film Bhediya. Both make a powerful entry and set the stage on fire with their dance on their film songs 'Jungle Mein Kand Ho Gaya' and 'Thumkeshwari'. Post their dance, Karan Johar shared an anecdote that 10 years ago Varun's first performance was on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's stage. Varun then calls Karan on the stage and the actor and Kriti take Karan's blessings for their film.

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's fun-filled game:

Varun takes a dig at Karan and invites him to his show 'Waste of Time with Varun' and asks him interesting questions. Varun's first question, "Kaun hai joh yeh jurm mei giraftar ho sakta: Gossiping", Varun replies, "Kareena Kapoor and me". Varun's then asks, "Script mei sabse zyada naak ghusana" Karan responds, "Varun Dhawan". The Bhediya actor then asks, "Madhuri ma'am ke alava kisse hakk nahi hai ki voh itni khubsurat dikhe: Kajol, Rani, Kareena, Alia, Deepika" and also takes a dig at him. Karan replies, "Deepika". And like such Varun Dhawan pulls Karan Johar's leg.

Gashmeer and Varun's attempt to impress Kriti:

Madhuri Dixit tells Gashmeer Mahajnai and Varun to impress Kriti Sanon with their loved-filled punch lines. Gashmeer cracks some solid punch lines on Kriti, he first says, "Kriti yeh jacket ko chuna joh mene pehna hai". The actress then asks "Aisa kya khaas hai isme?" Gashmeer says, "Pata hai kis material ka hai, boyrfriend material." Varun equally competes against Gashmeer and says to Kriti, "Kriti kya aap wifi ho" Kriti says, "Nahi", Varun then adds, "Kyuki muje connection feel ho rha hai". And with such more entertaining solid punch lines, the game ends with Gashmeer and Kriti dancing to Bhediya films' romantic song

Best Judge award:

Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar compete against each other to win the award for the best judge. Both shake a leg on the stage of the show and their performance leaves everyone in splits.

Bigg Boss 16 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 16 contestants interact with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges, contestants, and special guests. After this, Madhuri Dixit takes a dig at Archana Gautam and teases her for 'Adrak'. After Archana, Madhuri Dixit then talks to Abdu and says, "Mene suna hai ki aap gana bhi bohot acha gaate hai toh aap kuch gaayenge mere liye." Abdu then sings Salman Khan's song 'Dil Deewane' in his melodious voice, and everyone applauds him. Salman compliments Abdu and says, "Waah Abdu, you're not cute man, you're sexy." Abdu gets very happy listening to this. After Abdu sings, Salman Khan then asks Karan Johar to perform the hook step of 'Dil Deewane', and the latter dances along with Varun Dhawan. Salman also dances on the Bigg Boss stage. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan also recreate their popular scene from Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.