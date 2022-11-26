Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale Highlights: 5 unforgettable moments from the episode

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi's dance Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi have a special dance number, 'Jeda Nasha' in their film, An Action Hero. The duo recreated their sizzling performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's stage and left everyone mesmerised.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is in its last leg and the partial grand finale episode saw Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat grace the show. They came to promote their film, An Action Hero and had a blast with the contestants and the judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi. While the other half of the grand finale episode will go on air on Sunday, November 27. Here are a few highlights from this episode that touched our hearts:

Rubina Dilaik gets emotional in the middle of her speech

Before inviting Rubina Dilaik on the stage, host Maniesh Paul joked that she usually gives her own introduction, and asked her to continue to do it for one last time. As Rubina talked about her journey, she got emotional in between as reality hit her about the show coming to an end.

Gashmeer Mahajani and Madhuri Dixit's romantic dance

Gashmeer Mahajani was introduced as a 'hero' by all three judges, and after his performance on 'Urvashi Urvashi,' which fetched him 30 marks, he received a video call from his mother. Gashmeer's mom requested Madhuri Dixit to do a dance with his son as that has been his childhood dream. The 'dhak dhak' girl fulfills his wish and they did a romantic dance on 'Tumse Milke Aisa Laga' from Parindey.

Ayushmann tells KJo to cast Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh's dance performance impressed Ayushmann Khurrana and upon Karan Johar's request, he taught a few action steps to Faisal. After seeing Faisal's dedication, fandom and zeal, Ayushmann requested Karan Johar to cast him in films.

Nora Fatehi cries watching Sriti Jha's act

Sriti Jha danced to Nora Fatehi's song 'Bada Pachtaoge.' The emotional act left Nora numb as she recalled the time when she was shooting for this song with Nora Fatehi. The actress said that she was going through a similar personal situation in her real life and therefore she could relate to the song, and gave all her emotions to this song.