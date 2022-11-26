Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: Nora Fatehi RECALLS being betrayed in love; Bursts into tears

Nora Fatehi is one of the phenomenal dancers in the entertainment industry and is currently seen judging the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 . On the grand finale of the reality show, the top six contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nishant Bhat, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Sriti Jha gave their last performances on the show. While Nora gave a perfect 30 score to Rubina Gashmeer, Gunjan, and Nishant, it was Sriti and Faisal who failed to score perfect marks.

While Faisal Shaikh and Sriti Jha may not have scored full marks, their performances touched Nora Fatehi's hearts. She felt overwhelmed upon seeing Sriti's act on 'Bada Pachtaoge' with her choreographer Vivek Chachere. Nora was happy to see that Sriti chose to dance to her song but later, she couldn't hold her emotions and tears started rolling down her cheeks. Nora, who generally doesn't talk much about her personal life, spoke about it after seeing the act.

Nora recalls going through a personal situation

Nora Fatehi lauded Sriti Jha for her expressions and said, "This may not have been your best performance dance-wise, but it touched my heart and emotions were on point." Nora further stated that this is her song, and she could totally relate to it as she was personally going through a situation back then. "I was going through a personal situation at that time and I could relate to the emotions while shooting. I would just carry all my emotions to the set," said the judge.

For the unversed, 'Bada Pachtaoge' song is about being betrayed in love and Nora Fatehi was in a relationship with Angad Bedi back then. Nora's name may have been linked up with her co-actors, she prefers to keep her personal life under wraps. Angad, on the other hand, is married to Neha Dhupia and has two kids.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will declare its winner on Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM on Colors.