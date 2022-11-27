Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale Promo: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik sings 'Dil Deewana' for Madhuri Dixit

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most popular reality dance show on the television screen that has a star-studded ensemble. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the popular dance reality show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi. After a successful season, the show is all set to draw its curtain as the grand finale episode will premiere today on November 27. The grand finale episode will also witness the presence of Bhediya star cast Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who will join the judges' panel and enjoy the performances.

Ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale, Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 16 contestants interact with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges, contestants and special guests. Colors TV shared a new promo on its Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of this fun-filled sequence. In this promo, we see Salman Khan talking to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants and saying that he is excited to see the winner of the show.

After this, Madhuri Dixit takes a dig at Archana Gautam and says, "Ek awaaz joh hume jhalak tak aati hai unka naam hai Archana." Archana blushes, and then Madhuri asks her, "Kaisa chal rha hai." She replies, "Acha chal rha hai (laugh)" Madhuri then questions her, "Adrak vagera sab sahi mil rahi hai na" Archana responds, "Ma'am voh joh ek kilo adrak mila tha voh ab katoti par hai bas khatam hone wala hai." Madhuri says, "Bhejna padega ab." Salman laughs. The actress then adds, "Ek aapki awaaz hai, aur dusri hai Ankit ki. Aapki awaz sunai deti hai aur Ankit ki niklati hi nahi hai."

Abdu Rozik sings 'Dil Deewana' for Madhuri Dixit:

After Archana, Madhuri Dixit then talks to Abdu and says, "Mene suna hai ki aap gana bhi bohot acha gaate hai toh aap kuch gaayenge mere liye." Abdu then sings Salman Khan's song 'Dil Deewane' in his melodious voice, and everyone applauds him. Salman compliments Abdu and says, "Waah Abdu, you're not cute man, you're sexy." Abdu gets very happy listening to this.

Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan dance:

After Abdu sings, Salman Khan then asks Karan Johar to perform the hook step of 'Dil Deewane', and the latter dances along with Varun Dhawan. Salman also dances on the Bigg Boss stage. Salman then teases Karan Johar and calls him 'Michael Jackson', and the promo ends.