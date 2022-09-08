Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand becomes the latest contestant to join the show
Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand becomes the latest contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most popular shows on TV screens. The first episode of the show was aired last week and it was a massive hit among the audience. Now there is great news for the fans of the show. Indian athlete Dutee Chand will be one of the contestants of the season.
The competition in this season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is fierce and the dancing prowess of the contestants has been seen in each episode. Dutee, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, is taking on this new challenge and is ready to shake a leg with her choreographer Ravina on this coveted platform.
Speaking about her participation in the show, Dutee expresses her gratitude, “I've never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers. Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether. Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them. I would like to thank COLORS for putting their trust in me and I hope that my fans and the audience will support me in my exciting new endeavour.”
Other contestants of the show include Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra and Paras Kalnawat.
