Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand becomes the latest contestant to join the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most popular shows on TV screens. The first episode of the show was aired last week and it was a massive hit among the audience. Now there is great news for the fans of the show. Indian athlete Dutee Chand will be one of the contestants of the season.

The competition in this season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is fierce and the dancing prowess of the contestants has been seen in each episode. Dutee, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, is taking on this new challenge and is ready to shake a leg with her choreographer Ravina on this coveted platform.