Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Internet sensation Kili Paul flaunts his Hindi, woos Madhuri Dixit on the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and the show is receiving an amazing response from the audiences. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. The celebs turned contestants stunned the audience and the judges with their magnificent performances. In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, the contestants and the judges will be seen dancing with social media sensation, Kili Paul.

In the promo, we can see Maniesh Paul asking social media star Kili if he can speak Hindi. To which Kili replied, ‘Thoda Thoda’. Kili expressed his desire to sing a song for Madhuri Dixit, and as Madhuri Dixit joined him on stage, he sang ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ from Shershaah. Kili will also be seen giving a power-packed dance performance on the show. Neetu Kapoor will also be seen mesmerized by his dance performance. The video captions read, “Kili Paul ne kiya ek gaane ke dwaara Madhuri se apne dil ke baat ka izhaar.”