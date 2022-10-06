Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 'Kapoor Special' Episode: Alia-Ranbir's shaadi to Madhuri's gift, 5 best moments

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is the most popular reality show on television screens. Every weekend fans enjoy the sight of seeing their favorite celebs setting the stage on fire with their excellent performances. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, popular actress Neetu Kapoor will be seen making an appearance on the show. So to honor the actress, the contestants and judges will be celebrating 'Kapoor Special' weekend and will be dedicating their performances to the Kapoor Family. Today, Colors TV shared a promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, the makers shared a glimpse of the best moments fans will witness in the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

5 best moments to watch in the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 :

Neetu Kapoor makes a grand entry:

We see actress Neetu Kapoor making a grand entry on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and being welcomed by all the contestants. Karan Johar is all seen welcoming her with zeal and Neetu also looks elated as she graces the show.

Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa's performance:

Contestant Niti Taylor and her choreographer Akash Thapa's amazing performance leaves everyone spellbound. The two re-create Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding scene and even chose similar outfits like them. They performed on Ranbir's song 'Khuda Jaane' and their dance left Neetu Kapoor overwhelmed. After their dance ends, Neetu mentioned that she is touched by their beautiful performance and praises them.

Madhuri Dixit gifts Lord Krishna's idol to Neetu:

In the promo, we see Madhuri Dixit talking about Ranbir and Alia's wedding and also saying that now as they are all set to embrace parenthood, she has a gift for Neetu. Madhuri then shows a small Lord Krishna idol and gives it to Neetu as she is all set to become a grandmother and welcome a baby into the Kapoor family. Neetu looks touched by Madhuri's gesture and also hugs her.

Neetu Kapoor shares a memory:

In a conversation with everyone, we also see Neetu Kapoor recalling a hilarious memory from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. She said, "Jab Baraat shuru hui thi, hum bohot choti si galli mei dance kar rahe the. It was so crazy. Aur jagah nahi thi toh hum sirf haath upar karke dance kar rahe the". This leaves everyone in splits.

Neetu joins everyone and dances to 'The Punjaabban Song':

At the end of the promo, Manies Paul welcomes everyone on the stage including the judges, Neetu Kapoor, and the contestants. Dedicating their performance to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, all are seen shaking a leg on 'The Punjaabban Song'.

Take a look at the promo:

The caption of this promo read, "Niti karegi #RanAlia ki shaadi apne pyaare performance se re-create! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot".