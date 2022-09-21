Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar calls Maniesh Paul's red suit 'gandi copy', praises Nora Fatehi

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. However, along with this, audiences are also witnessing dance battles between contestants. The jury of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 comprises Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.

Today, Karan Johar shared a new video from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on his Instagram handle. In this video, we see Karan teasing Maniesh and asking him whether he is wearing Ranveer Singh's outfit to which Maniesh says, "He just threw it, and I took it away from him". Karan pans the camera to Nora and praises her heavily sequined bodycon outfit. He says, 'Oh my god, chandelier alert". Karan asks Nora, "Are you on darling?" To which Nora replies, "I'm always on". Sharing this video, Karan captioned, "And we are back with the new season of #toodles on #jhalakdikhlajaa".