Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kriti Sanon's heart goes 'Dhak Dhak' as she dances with Madhuri Dixit; WATCH

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her recently released horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan in the lead alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal among others. It is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. The Amar Kaushik directorial was released in the theatres on November 25, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in 2D and 3D. A few days back, Kriti and Varun graced the grand finale of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote Bhediya.

Now, just a while back, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a new video of dancing with Madhuri Dixit , who's one of the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She captioned the post: "The only woman my heart goes Dhak Dhak for! Its always surreal to dance with the one who inspired me to dance in the first place!! @madhuridixitnene ma’am, there’s no one like you!" In the video, Kriti grooved with Madhuri on her popular song Badi Mushkil Baba Badi Mushkil from the 2001 movie Lajja.

Varun Dhawan hints at Kriti Sanon-Prabhas' relationship

It was on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 that Varun hinted at Kriti and Prabhas' romance. On the show, Karan Johar asked Varun to name a few eligible single women from Bollywood. Kriti's name was consciously absent. When Johar asked why Kriti's name was not there, Varun said: “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika." While Varun did not name anyone, currently Prabhas is working with Deepika on Project K. However, Kriti and Varun offered a clarification on their social media handle that the dating rumours aren't true.

Kriti Sanon's work front

On the work front, Kriti will feature next in Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16 June 2023.