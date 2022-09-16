Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit dances with Mr. Faisu and his friends on 'Mere Pyaar Ka Ras Zara'; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and the first two episodes of the show received an amazing response from the audiences. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. Along with all the popular celebs, social media sensation Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, has also participated in the show and is paired with talented choreographer Vaishnavi Patil.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a small glimpse of Madhuri Dixit dancing along with Mr. Faisu and his friends on her hit song 'Mere Pyaar Ka Ras Zara Chakhna' on the stage of the show. The actress looks gorgeous in a beautiful floral printed lehenga as she grooves with them. Hence, the upcoming episode promises fun, entertainment, and a lot more.The caption of this promo read, "Madhuri ke saath thirke Faisal aur unke doston ke kadam Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ke manch par Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."