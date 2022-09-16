Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit dances with Mr. Faisu and his friends on 'Mere Pyaar Ka Ras Zara'; Watch
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and the first two episodes of the show received an amazing response from the audiences. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. Along with all the popular celebs, social media sensation Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, has also participated in the show and is paired with talented choreographer Vaishnavi Patil.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see a small glimpse of Madhuri Dixit dancing along with Mr. Faisu and his friends on her hit song 'Mere Pyaar Ka Ras Zara Chakhna' on the stage of the show. The actress looks gorgeous in a beautiful floral printed lehenga as she grooves with them. Hence, the upcoming episode promises fun, entertainment, and a lot more.The caption of this promo read, "Madhuri ke saath thirke Faisal aur unke doston ke kadam Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ke manch par Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
Earlier, speaking about participating in the show, Faisal Shaikh says, “I feel blessed to be part of this prestigious show. I still have more room to showcase my true potential this platform is a blessing in time. I am going to work even harder to show all the feathers on my wings. My family has been extremely supportive and consistent from the beginning and we’ve seen all colours of the sky together. The Jhalak stage is a huge platform for me, and I hope to make my clan and fans proud.”
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
