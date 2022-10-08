Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit grooves with Kili Paul on her timeless track Channe Ke Khet Mein
Madhuri Dixit teaches steps to her hit dance number Channe Ke Khet Mein to influencer Kili Paul.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 upcoming episode will be full of excitement and entertainment, with the spectacular performance of the contestants. Adding to the charm of the episode will be the entry of Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul. Madhuri Dixit got influencer Kili Paul to dance with her on the stage. She taught him steps to her famous dance number Channe Ke Khet Mein.
In the promo shared on social media, Madhuri Dixit shared that she wanted to dance with Kili Paul. As they get on stage, she was seen trying to teach Kili the choreography of her hit song Channe Ke Khet Mein from her 1994 movie Anjaam. Kili was praised by the audience and contestants for his efforts. The judges including Madhuri, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, the contestants and Kili then grooved to Dance Mer Rani by Guru Randhawa.
Reacting to the video, Kili commented, “Wow (fire and heart emojis). Several fans appreciated his efforts of dancing with Madhuri. A fan reacted to the video and wrote, “This man never disappoints us. Lots of love from India. Keep loving India. Proud of this man.” Another fan commented, “That was soo amazing. I can't wait for the episode.” Many fans dropped heart emojis to show excitement about his dance with Madhuri.
Kili Paul
Kili Paul is a Tiktoker from Tanzania, who became popular after performing on hit Bollywood numbers in his own unique style. The influencer is currently in India and before Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, he also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 16.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a dance reality show which is currently judged by Madhuri, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. The show comprises popular celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, and more.
