Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit grooves with Kili Paul on her timeless track Channe Ke Khet Mein

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 upcoming episode will be full of excitement and entertainment, with the spectacular performance of the contestants. Adding to the charm of the episode will be the entry of Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul. Madhuri Dixit got influencer Kili Paul to dance with her on the stage. She taught him steps to her famous dance number Channe Ke Khet Mein.

In the promo shared on social media, Madhuri Dixit shared that she wanted to dance with Kili Paul. As they get on stage, she was seen trying to teach Kili the choreography of her hit song Channe Ke Khet Mein from her 1994 movie Anjaam. Kili was praised by the audience and contestants for his efforts. The judges including Madhuri, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, the contestants and Kili then grooved to Dance Mer Rani by Guru Randhawa.