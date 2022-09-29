Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, choreographer Tarun Raj dance to their hearts' content on streets

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is back after a hiatus of 5 years and the show has become people’s favourite within a few days. It has garnered an amazing response from fans. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend and the contestants have been performing excellently and entertaining the audience. One of the contestants, Nia Sharma recently displayed her love for dance as she and her choreographer took to the streets.

In the recent video shared by Nia Sharma, she and her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani are seen dancing blissfully on Mumbai streets in the middle of the night. Tarun also did some lifts with her. Nia wrote in the captions, “Night Owls be like…” To this, Tarun replied, “That was Funn.”