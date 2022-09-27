Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor and more don traditional outfits for Navratri special
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri.
Today, the contestants of the show including Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, and Gashmeer Mahajani, were spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nia looked gorgeous as she was decked up in a green lehenga, whereas Niti looked beautiful in a heavy traditional outfit. Amruta was seen donning a 'Marathi look', on the other hand, little Gunjan Sinha was seen wearing a traditional Assamese outfit. Gashmeer Mahajani was also donning a dapper look as he made an appearance on the sets of the show.
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
