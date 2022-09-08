Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma reveals her mother’s advice on her choice of outfits

Nia Sharma is among the most prominent names in the TV world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and unique style statements. She often grabs attention with her bold avatar. Apart from her voguish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her amazing performance. The actress is presently seen in the celeb dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as one of the contestants. In the recent episode, the actress opened up about being criticized for her outfits and how her mother is her biggest support.

In the recent promo of the show, Naagin actress is seen performing fiercely on the song ‘Khatuba’. In the episode, the diva gets a surprise video message from her mother leaving everyone emotional. Hailing from a middle-class background, Nia shares how her mother raised the two kids (her and her brother Vinay) solely after her father’s untimely demise. While reminiscing about her mother’s struggle, Nia says, “I can’t believe that my mother has said something to me on national TV for the first time. Being a single mother, she has raised me and my brother effortlessly. We all had gone through a lot of struggles just after my father passed away when I was fourteen, but I have never seen my mother crying. She has sacrificed a lot for us.”