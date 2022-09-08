Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma reveals her mother’s advice on her choice of outfits
Nia Sharma reveals about her mother’s sacrifices and advice for her.
Nia Sharma is among the most prominent names in the TV world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and unique style statements. She often grabs attention with her bold avatar. Apart from her voguish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her amazing performance. The actress is presently seen in the celeb dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as one of the contestants. In the recent episode, the actress opened up about being criticized for her outfits and how her mother is her biggest support.
In the recent promo of the show, Naagin actress is seen performing fiercely on the song ‘Khatuba’. In the episode, the diva gets a surprise video message from her mother leaving everyone emotional. Hailing from a middle-class background, Nia shares how her mother raised the two kids (her and her brother Vinay) solely after her father’s untimely demise. While reminiscing about her mother’s struggle, Nia says, “I can’t believe that my mother has said something to me on national TV for the first time. Being a single mother, she has raised me and my brother effortlessly. We all had gone through a lot of struggles just after my father passed away when I was fourteen, but I have never seen my mother crying. She has sacrificed a lot for us.”
Further talking about the trolls, Nia adds, “After listening to what people talk about me, my mother has never made a single complaint to me. She supports me in my outfit choices and everything that I want to do. I will do everything for her happiness”. Impressed by her words, judge Madhuri Dixit says, “Whatever we are, we are because of our hard work and that’s the bottom line! Hats off to your mom. I am very proud of how single-handedly she has raised you and your brother”. Before exiting the stage Nia adds, “I have never taken this stage for granted and I want to see everyone getting eliminated” which fills the room with laughter. Shiny Doshi commented, “More power to you.”
See video here-
Other contestants of the season include Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nikki Tamboli, etc.
